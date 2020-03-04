Reps Approve 2019 Budget Of N346.4bn For NDDC

The House of Representatives has adopted the report of its Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on the 2019 budget of N346.4 billion for the agency.

The lawmakers approved the report on Wednesday during plenary in the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A breakdown of the total figure shows that N22.3 billion is for personnel cost and N13.5 billion is earmarked for overhead expenditure.

The sum of N4.1 billion was allocated for capital expenditure while N305.5 billion was for development projects.

Meanwhile, a bill for the establishment of the South-South Development Commission has scaled second reading in the House.

The bill for an act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Asaba, Delta State was also read and passed for the second time.

It seeks to promote and develop technical education and make comprehensive provisions for its due management in the country.

A total of 19 bills introduced on the floor of the house also passed the first reading.

See the list of the bills and their respective sponsors below:

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.754) by Mohammed Monguno.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.755) by Mohammed Monguno.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.756) by Mohammed Monguno.

Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account, Etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (HB.757) by Mohammed Monguno.

Nigerian Independent Warehouse Regulatory Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2020 (HB.758) by Ossai Ossai and Ari Abdulmumin.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.759) by Ben Igbakpa.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.760) by Ben Igbakpa.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.761) by Ben Igbakpa.

Electoral Act (Amendment Bill, 2020 (HB.762) by Aishatu Dukku.

Electoral Act (Amendment Bill, 2020 (HB.763) by Saeed Abdullahi.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.764) by Saeed Abdullahi.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.765) by Saeed Abdullahi.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.766) by Saeed Abdullahi.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.767) by Igariwey Enwo.

Federal University of Ndufu-Alike Ikwo Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (HB.768) by Chinedu Ogah.

Federal Polytechnics Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (HB.769) by Chinedu Ogah.

Federal Polytechnics Act (Amendment) Bill,2020 (HB.770) by Nasiru Daura.

Federal Colleges of Education Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (HB.771) by Nasiru Daura.

Procurement Integrity Bill, 2020 (HB.772) by Nasiru Daura.