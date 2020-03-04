Wildfire Guts Popular Market In Jigawa

Over 200 tents and properties worth millions of naira were razed on Tuesday after a wildfire gutted some parts of the popular Gujungu market in Jigawa State, northwest Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Mr Yusuf Sani Babura, confirmed the incident to Channels Television saying that the cause of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained.

According to him, however, the incident may have been linked to the activities of the traders around the market especially those using fire to roast fish and other related businesses.

The chairman of the market, Alhaji Salisu Dan’azumi, lamenting over the incident, noted that property worth over N10 million was destroyed before the fire could be put out.