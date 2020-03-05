Alleged Fraud: How We Moved N200m From Fayose’s Residence – Banker

A banker, Johnson Abidakun, has testified in the resumed trial of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose on allegation of N2.2bn fraud.

Abidakun, who worked as Head of Operations at the Ado Ekiti Branch of Zenith Bank told Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke how N200m was moved from Fayose’s home sometime on April 2016.

The banker was called in by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the fifth witness in the ongoing trial of the ex-governor.

Led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Adebisi Adeniyi, the witness said that when the money was brought from the residence of Fayose, it was counted and its total amounted to N199.5 million

He said that while detailed counting was ongoing, Abiodun Agbele, (named in the body of the charge) came in with one Taofeek, and gave instructions that the money is to be credited to a company called Still Earth Ltd, with Taofeek as depositor, following instructions by Fayose.

The witness said that after counting the money, it was then deposited in the account of Still Earth, adding that since Taofeek could not write he was assisted to fill same in the bank.

Under cross-examination by the defence counsel, Mr Ola Olanipekun (SAN) the witness told the court that he had never been to the residence of the first defendant before the period the money was conveyed.

When asked if it was the instructions received from Oshode he had passed on, he answered that he only confided in another staff of the bank called Aladegbola Adewale.

According to him, he confided in the said Aladegbola because he (Aladegbola) knew the destination where the money was to be picked up but never knew the amount.

When asked where the said Aladegbola is presently, he told the court that he had resigned from the bank.

Trial will continue tomorrow, Friday, March 6.