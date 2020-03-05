BREAKING: Three Suspected Coronavirus Patients Undergo Tests In Lagos

Three persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been identified and are being tested in the Lagos isolation centre.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday evening.

One of those involved is a Nigerian who returned from France three days ago, a second entered the country from the United Kingdom and a third from China.

The results are not yet out.

