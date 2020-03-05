Advertisement

Buhari, Oshiomhole Meet Amid Suspension Drama

Channels Television  
Updated March 5, 2020
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole discusses with President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting at the Presidential Villa on March 5, 2020.
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This comes 24 hours after an FCT court in Abuja restrained Oshiomhole from parading himself as the party’s national chairman, a move which was set aside by a Federal High Court In Kano.

READ ALSO: Nigeria May Review 2020 Budget Over Coronavirus, Says Finance Minister

Although details of the meeting are still sketchy as at the time of publishing this report, President Buhari’s aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad took to Twitter to share photos from the event.



