Buhari, Oshiomhole Meet Amid Suspension Drama

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This comes 24 hours after an FCT court in Abuja restrained Oshiomhole from parading himself as the party’s national chairman, a move which was set aside by a Federal High Court In Kano.

Although details of the meeting are still sketchy as at the time of publishing this report, President Buhari’s aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad took to Twitter to share photos from the event.