Coronavirus: Six Nations Postpone Italy-England Match

Italy’s concluding match against England in the Six Nations Championship on March 14 has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

“Six Nations notes the decree issued by the Italian Government on March 4 with respect to all upcoming sporting events in that country,” said a statement.

“The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England (Men’s, Women’s, and U20) set to take place over the weekend of 13th/14th/15th March, with the intention to reschedule them at later dates.

“Based on the information that is currently available, all other Six Nations matches are set to go ahead as scheduled.”

England play Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, with their Under-20 and women’s teams involved in corresponding internationals this weekend as