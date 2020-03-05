Nigerian Undergoes Coronavirus Test After Return From France

A Nigerian who has just returned to the country three days ago from France is currently being tested for the COVID-19.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday.

According to him, the Nigerian is currently being tested at the Lagos isolation centre.

Meanwhile, all but two contacts of the 44-year-old Italian who tested positive to the virus about a week ago have been found.