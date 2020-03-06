All Three Suspected Of Coronavirus Test Negative – Lagos Govt.

The testing of three suspected cases of coronavirus reported in Lagos on Thursday has emerged negative, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the nation’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, had confirmed that two out of three suspected cases had turned out negative.

However, in a tweet on Friday evening, Professor Abayomi said all three do not carry the virus.

“All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged,” he said.