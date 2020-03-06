Cameroon Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus – Health Ministry

Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a French national who arrived in the capital Yaounde in February, the government said on Friday.

The man, 58, has been placed in isolation in a hospital, the health ministry said in a statement.

In sub-Saharan Africa, Senegal has registered four cases, all foreign nationals, and South Africa and Nigeria have one case each since the outbreak emerged in December in China.