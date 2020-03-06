Advertisement

Cameroon Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus – Health Ministry

Channels Television  
Updated March 6, 2020

 

Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a French national who arrived in the capital Yaounde in February, the government said on Friday.

The man, 58, has been placed in isolation in a hospital, the health ministry said in a statement.

(FILES) This file handout illustration image obtained February 3, 2020, courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.
Lizabeth MENZIES / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AFP

In sub-Saharan Africa, Senegal has registered four cases, all foreign nationals, and South Africa and Nigeria have one case each since the outbreak emerged in December in China.



