Advertisement
Cameroon Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus – Health Ministry
Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a French national who arrived in the capital Yaounde in February, the government said on Friday.
The man, 58, has been placed in isolation in a hospital, the health ministry said in a statement.
READ ALSO: South Africa Records First Case Of Coronavirus
In sub-Saharan Africa, Senegal has registered four cases, all foreign nationals, and South Africa and Nigeria have one case each since the outbreak emerged in December in China.
More on Africa
Advertisement