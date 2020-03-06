Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers In Cross River

The police in Cross River State have arrested three suspected kidnappers known to unleash mayhem in several parts of the state.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Calabar on Friday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nkeruwem Akpan, said operatives of the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad made the arrest following a report of a rape case.

According to him, the three-man gang was apprehended by 4:30am in a building at Etagbor in the state capital with illegal fire arms.

He said that the command swung into action in the area at about 4 am to cordon the vicinity of the suspects, thus leading to the rescue of the kidnap victim, Grace Adams.

“The victim was kidnapped last night, March 5, in Calabar metropolis. We never knew she was kidnapped. We only got information that the said building is used by kidnappers.

“When we struck, we found out that a lady has been kidnapped and kept in their custody and we immediately rescued her.

“If we can have the system that is going on in Anambra where any building that harbours kidnapped victims is demolished, I think it will be better because it will discourage people from going into kidnapping in Calabar,” the CP said.

Speaking to journalists, suspect, Harold Isong claims to be a graduate of the Cross River University of Technology.

Although he said it was his first time engaging in kidnapping activity, he however promised to desists from such if released.