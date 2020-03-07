Amid Renewed Attacks, Buratai Insists Army Will Crush Boko Haram, Bandits

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has insisted that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, would soon crush all the enemies of national peace and security.

He stated this in spite of the rising cases of attacks by the Boko Haram terrorist group in the North East, as well as banditry in the North West and other parts of the country.

The army chief gave the assurance on Saturday at the Nigerian Army Special Day at the 41st Kaduna State International Trade Fair in Kaduna.

He disclosed that the army recently recorded resounding tactical victory against the terrorists during an onslaught at their camp in Damboa, Borno State and other parts of the north-east zone.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, reiterated the commitment of the army to crushing the enemies of the Nigerian state through an effective collaboration with other security agencies.

He explained that the main aim of participating in the trade fair was to further foster civil-military relations with the army.

The army boss, however, called for patience, support, and understanding of Nigerians in the effort to overcome the security challenges.

He added that the much-expected victory required the collective effort of all, in addition to divine intervention.

Buratai stressed that apart from its primary role of defending the territorial integrity of the country, the army was prepared to contribute to the nation’s economic development through the invention of locally made military hardware and armoured vehicles.

The highpoint of the event was the display of the first indigenous mine resistant ambush protected armoured vehicle, also known as Ezeugwu, and other military equipment produced by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).