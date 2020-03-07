Court Restrains Probe Of Emir Sanusi

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has issued an order of interim injunction restraining the Kano State Anti-Corruption commission from investigating the affairs of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, pending the hearing of the originating motion.

Emir Sanusi is being investigated for allegedly diverting funds of land property belonging to the emirate called, Gandun Sarki.

Other respondents in the motion include Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, Attorney-General of the state and Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Presided over by Justice Lewis Allagoa, the court ordered that, “status quo is to be maintained in the interim, pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion, that the respondents are to be served with the order of this honourable court made in this suit, and other processes through the 1st respondent and that the matter is adjourned to 18th March 2020 for hearing.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, confirmed to Channels Television that the commission has been served with all court processes and an interim order directing that status quo be maintained in the interim.

“Contrary to speculation the court did not stop the commission from investigating, the commission as a law-abiding institution will comply with the direction of the court and will follow due process of the law in dealing with the issue.”

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission had earlier invited the Emir to appear before it on March 5th, 2020 but the Emir requested that the date be extended to March 25, but the commission denied the request and gave the Emir an extension of four more days to appear on 9th March 2020.

