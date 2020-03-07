Vibez: Fani Kayode, Dino Set For Nollywood Debut, Burna Boy Drops Odogwu And More

Following years of deft theatrics in political matters, former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode is taking his animated persona into the world of make-belief, Nollywood.

Fani-Kayode made the revelation on his Twitter and Instagram handles. The popular government critic posted pictures of himself on set of the series titled ‘Silent Prejudice’ alongside veteran actor, Larry Coldsweat.

The Chris Oge Kalu-produced drama will also feature fellow politician and former Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, Dino Melaye.

