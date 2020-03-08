Buhari Congratulates Vice President Osinbajo At 63

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates most heartily the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a telephone call Sunday afternoon to his deputy, the President commended Prof. Osinbajo’s loyalty and dedication to the administration.

President Buhari noted that the intellectual capacity of the Vice-President has impacted positively on the overall accomplishments of the Federal Government, most notably, in the economic and social intervention programmes.

The President joined family members, friends and associates of Prof. Osinbajo in wishing him joyous birthday celebrations.

He also prayed that the Almighty God will endow the Vice-President with greater wisdom and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity.