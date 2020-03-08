FG Writes SERAP, Demands List Of Ex-Govs, Ministers Collecting Life Pensions

The Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP) says it has received a letter from the Federal Government requesting the full list of former governors and ministers that have received or are receiving double pay and life pensions.

SERAP in a statement issued on Sunday explained that the letter follows last year’s judgment by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, ordering the government to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws and recover public funds collected by former governors and ministers.

The agency had earlier sent a letter to Mr Abukabar Malami (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, asking him to “advise and persuade President Muhammadu Buhari fully enforce the judgment.”

READ ALSO: One Killed As Building Collapses In Lagos

In his reply dated February 24 which SERAP said it received March 2, Mr Malami said: “Kindly refer to your letter dated 6th December 2019.

“I am writing to inform your esteemed organization to furnish me with the full list of the former governors and ministers which are affected by the judgment by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the ruling of the Honourable Court. Please, treat with utmost urgency.”

In his response, the Deputy Director of the group, Mr Kolalwole Oluwadare hopes the judgment will be implemented promptly, for the sake of integrity, accountability and proper management of public resources by state governors.

Oluwadare said: “We welcome your request for the full list of former governors and ministers. Any further delay in the enforcement of the judgment will continue to undermine the authority and integrity of the Nigerian judiciary.

“Nigerians cannot wait for you to take legal action to scrap states’ pension laws and fully recover the public funds collected.”