Iran Air Suspends Europe Flights Until Further Notice

Updated March 8, 2020
Medical staff in protective gear wait for Iraqi passengers returning from Iran at Najaf International Airport on March 5, 2020. Iraqi health authorities announced the country’s first two deaths from the new coronavirus, one in the capital Baghdad and the other in the autonomous Kurdish region.
Iran Air announced on Sunday the suspension of all its flights to Europe until further notice.

The national carrier said in a statement that the decision was taken due to “restrictions” imposed by European authorities for “unknown reasons”.

Sweden blocked Iran Air flights from landing in the country in recent days, citing concerns over the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the Islamic republic.



