Child Abuse: NAPTIP, Delta Govt Rescue 11-Year-Old Victim

An eleven-year-old girl has been rescued from the home of her foster parent, who is alleged to have subjected her to abuse in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The operation was carried out by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in collaboration with the state government, after a tip-off by members of that community.

The suspect, a widow in her forties, initially resisted arrest but was eventually taken away by the officials to the NAPTIP zonal office in Benin City, the Edo State capital.