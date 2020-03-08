Advertisement

Nigeria Wallop Guinea 1- 6 In U-17 Women’s W/Cup Qualifier

Channels Television  
Updated March 8, 2020
flamingos 2020
The Flamingos before their match against Guinea in a 2020 U-17 World Cup qualifier held in Conakry. Photo: [email protected]

 

Nigeria on Saturday walloped Guinea 1-6 in the first leg of a 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier.

A hat-trick from Yemisi Samuel, brace from Rofiat Imuran and a Chinyere Kalu opener means the Flamingos go into the second leg with a big advantage.

The Guineans pulled a goal back with nine minutes left in the encounter which took place at the 28 September Stadium in Conakry.

Nigeria will take on Dauda Conte’s side in the second leg of the qualifier on March 14 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos State with the winner playing Ghana or Liberia in the final round of the qualifying series later in May.

The 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is billed for Monday, November 2nd  to Saturday, 21 November in India.

 

 

 



More on Sports

Coronavirus Kills 233 In Italy, Sports Minister Demands Serie A Suspension

Coronavirus Kills 233 In Italy, Sports Minister Demands Serie A Suspension

Israel Adesanya Defeats Yoel Romero To Retain UFC Belt

Controversial Messi Penalty Gives Barcelona Win Against Real Sociedad

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement