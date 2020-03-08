Nigeria Wallop Guinea 1- 6 In U-17 Women’s W/Cup Qualifier

Nigeria on Saturday walloped Guinea 1-6 in the first leg of a 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier.

A hat-trick from Yemisi Samuel, brace from Rofiat Imuran and a Chinyere Kalu opener means the Flamingos go into the second leg with a big advantage.

The Guineans pulled a goal back with nine minutes left in the encounter which took place at the 28 September Stadium in Conakry.

Nigeria will take on Dauda Conte’s side in the second leg of the qualifier on March 14 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos State with the winner playing Ghana or Liberia in the final round of the qualifying series later in May.

The 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is billed for Monday, November 2nd to Saturday, 21 November in India.