Police Arrest Fake Soldier Who Operates Okada In Military Uniform

Police within the Agege area of the Lagos metropolis have arrested a man who dresses up in military regalia as a guise to operate his motorcycle business.

On the 6th of March, operatives of Alagbado Police Station on enforcement of restriction order on Motorcycles along Madalashi Bus Stop, Agege motorway, Alagbado intercepted Mr Yusuf Bello, a 38-years-old who hails from Gwoza in Borno State.

In a statement by the Lagos Command, police say the suspect was dressed in military uniform and was carrying passengers on an unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle.

“The suspect usually carry passengers from Apapa to Agege up to Ogun State.

“He was arrested and the motorcycle was impounded.

“Peers of military camouflage and naval uniforms were recovered from him.

“The suspect was also in possession of fake military identity card,” the statement read in parts.

Police say an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the source of the military uniforms and the link the suspect has with other criminal activities like traffic robbery. Adding that the suspect will soon be charged to Court.