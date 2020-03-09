Angry Imo Youths Attack Governor Uzodinma’s Convoy

Angry youths in Imo State are said to have attacked the convoy of the Imo state governor, Mr Hope Uzodinma.

The attack took place during his visit to Mmahu in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Governor Uzodinma had visited the community to pay a condolence visit to families of some victims who lost their lives during a truck crash there.

Police authorities in the state say some unidentified persons attacked the governor’s car while he was inside the palace of the traditional ruler of the community addressing stakeholders.

But the state government in a different statement said the governor was not attacked but some aggrieved youths who wanted him to address them on the activities of some oil companies in the area threw a stone at the governor’s official vehicle where they were parked and in the process smashed the back glass.

The statement adds that the person who threw the stone has been arrested.