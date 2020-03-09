BREAKING: Kano Govt Appoints Nasiru Ado Bayero As New Emir Of Bichi Emirate

The Kano state government has appointed Nasiru Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Bichi.

This was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, shortly after the former Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, was appointed as the new Emir of Kano on Monday.

Nasiru, is the younger brother to the newly appointed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Earlier, Muhammadu Sanusi II was removed by the state government over allegations of consistently refusing to abide by instructions given to him.

According to Usman Alhaji, the removal was in line with the recommendation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission which summoned the emir.