Canada Records First Coronavirus Death

Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia announced on Monday.

The victim, a senior residing at an elderly care facility, “was infected with COVID-19 (and) passed away last night,” the province’s health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.

Canada has recorded at least 71 confirmed or presumed coronavirus cases. Most are in the most populated province, Ontario, or in British Columbia.

AFP