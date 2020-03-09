Nasarawa United Player Dies On The Field Of Play

The League Management Company (LMC) has confirmed the death of Nasarawa United’s defender, Chineme Martins, who slumped during Sunday’s NPFL clash against Katsina United in Lafia.

The player was attended to by medics of the two clubs and was later rushed to Dalhatu- Araf specialist hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chairman of LMC, Shehu Dikko says the league regrets the passing of the young footballer in his prime and that the LMC expects an autopsy do be carried out to establish the true cause of his death.