NFF Bans NPFL Matches Until Inspection Of Medical Facilities In Stadiums

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has insisted that no Professional League match will be played until a full inspection is done on medical facilities and personnel, as provided in the agencies Club Licensing Regulations.

This follows the death of a Nasarawa United’s defender, Chineme Martins, who slumped during an NPFL clash against Katsina United in Lafia on Sunday.

According to the NFF in a statement on Monday, the directive is an immediate step to ensure that a repeat of the incidence that played out does not occur.

The NFF has in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports engaged the LMC and reviewed the situation.

As an immediate first step, the NFF has directed that no further match be played except there is a full complement of the medical equipment and personnel as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations.

All Match Commissioners and the host FA are to ensure they inspect all the facilities including carrying out test runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played.

The NFF condoled with the family of the footballer and the football Stakeholders at large, expressing regrets over the incidence.