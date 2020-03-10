Deposed Sanusi Arrives In Nasarawa

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has arrived in Nasarawa State.

He arrived in Loko Development Area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state at about 2:3am on Tuesday.

This followed Sanusi’s departure from the Malam Aminu International Airport, hours after the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced that he had been removed as the Emir of Kano.

Alhaji who spoke at the State Executive Council meeting on Monday revealed that the state government took the decision over Sanusi’s consistent refusal to abide by instructions given to him.

The removal is said to be in line with the recommendation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission which summoned the deposed emir.

In documents obtained by Channels Television and signed by the chairman of the commission, Sanusi was accused of obstructing the investigation of the commission.

The commission had asked the traditional ruler to respond to a petition accusing him of selling lands belonging to the Kano Emirate to the tune of N2 billion.

Sanusi had, however, secured a restriction order from a court to stop the commission from investigating him.

Meanwhile, the government has announced the Emir of Bichi Aminu Ado Bayero, as the new Emir of Kano.

Aminu is the son of the 13th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, who died in 2014.

Thereafter, Nasiru Ado Bayero was appointed as the new Emir of Bichi Emirate.