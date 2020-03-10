FG Committed To Taking 100 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) says the Federal Government remains committed to taking millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

Malami said this on Tuesday at the distribution of microloans to 1,500 women and youths in Kebbi State organised by the National Directorate of Employment.

According to him, the singular action of empowering Nigerians with macro loans for boosting small scale business activities demonstrates the government’s efforts in that regard.

Speaking further, the minister also noted that achieving economically productive, socially responsible and culturally viable womenfolk requires systematic and consistent efforts, as women constitute a critical sector and essential component to reckon with for any meaningful national development.

The AGF said he was optimistic that the microloan given would boost business activities in the area especially in view of the forthcoming Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festivals.

According to him, in addition to facilitating job creation through the establishment of new ministries, departments and agencies, the Federal Government is committed to massive employment of teaming Nigerian populace in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies including security and

paramilitary sectors.

While congratulating the beneficiaries of the scheme, Malami urged them to make judicious use of the funds provided.