Makinde Signs Amotekun Bill, Reads Riot Act To Kidnappers

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday signed the bill establishing the State Security Network Agency, code-named Operation Amotekun into law.

The signing took place on Tuesday at the executive council chambers in the Governor’s office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Governor Makinde while signing the bill called on prospective investors not to entertain any fear as the state government will not renege on its promise to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Makinde also warned kidnappers, bandits and other perpetrators of heinous crimes to steer clear of the South Western region or face the music.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Governor Makinde said the signing of the bill is historic, he also explained how he signed the bill.

“This morning, I signed the State Security Network Agency (Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn) Bill, 2020 into law. It’s been a long and torturous journey that started as far back as July 2019. Today, history has been made as Oyo State joins other southwest states to have the Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn law in force.

“I stated that the Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn Corps is not a replacement for our traditional security agencies. It is to complement the efforts of the Federal security agencies who are stretched to the limit as a result of pockets of insecurity all over Nigeria.

“I seized the opportunity to thank our traditional security agencies for the work they are doing despite budgetary, operational and personnel deficits. And restated that the Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn Corps will meet some of these gaps which will help secure Oyo State better,” Makinde posted on Twitter.

The lawmakers and other stakeholders who also witnessed the signing noted that the Amotekun Corps is not designed as a replacement for the existing security architecture.

They noted that it will complement other security agencies in the state.

Governor Makinde is signing the bill one week after the State Assembly passed the bill after a public hearing and intense deliberations.