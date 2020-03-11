Advertisement

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Channels Television  
Updated March 11, 2020
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court house for the first day of opening statements at his trial on January 22, 2020 in New York City.  Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP

 

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a New York judge on Wednesday, two weeks after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Judge James Burke ignored the pleas of Weinstein’s defense team to give their client the minimum of five years behind bars.

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree on February 24, in a verdict hailed by the #MeToo movement.

AFP



