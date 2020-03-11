Coronavirus: Two Persons Linked With Index Case Found, Says Lagos State Govt

The Lagos Government has quarantined four children and two adults who had contact with the coronavirus index case in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, explained that the first test carried out on them was negative, but another test will be conducted within the next forty eight hours for a final confirmation.

Professor Abayomi further noted that the state government has established contact with the two people who were in the Turkish airline with the index case.

“The Index case is very well, no symptom, but test shows he is still secreting the virus, but going down, the virus has to go to zero point before he can be released,” the commissioner added.

According to him, another test would be conducted on the index case within the next two days, before he would be finally released.

Also, he lauded the media for their support, in disseminating all necessary information to the public since the outbreak of the disease.