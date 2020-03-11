Economic Diversification: Why Is Our ‘Ogogoro’ Illicit? Fashola Asks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In reaction to calls for diversification of Nigeria’s economy, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, have questioned why Nigerian alcoholic drink popularly known as ‘Ogogoro’ is illegal.

The Minister who was one of the speakers at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) consultative round table organised on Wednesday in Abuja said, “I have heard a lot about diversification, and I wonder what are we really doing?”

Fashola explained that while he arrived at the venue of the CBN event, as a way to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, he was asked to wash his hand with soap and water and also given a hand sanitiser to use.

Fashola, however, expressed displeasure that the sanitiser was made in China.

“The second point is that it is made of berries and alcohol and I know that berries grow wild in Plateau and this sanitiser is made in China.

“The other component of it is alcohol. So, why is our ogogoro illicit,” he questioned.

While the audience burst into laughter in reaction to his question, Fashola was quick to add that, “this is an important point.

“Why is our ogogoro illicit? Gordon Gin, Rum, Schnapps are not illicit, don’t they contain the same basic components of alcohol?”

“Why are our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and industries not producing these sanitisers for us to use in Nigeria?,” Fashola questioned further.

According to the Minister, these are opportunities for Nigerian industries and manufacturers to embrace and proffer solutions.

He tasked that Nigerian experts constructively deal with problems to successfully defeat it.

The Minister also suggested that the CBN consultative forum should be a continued engagement because it brings together, Nigeria’s brightest minds.

“It should be beyond a one-day event,” Fashola concluded.