FG Confirms Partial Closure Of Eko Bridge For Repairs

The Federal Government has closed a section of Eko Bridge, one of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland in Lagos State.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, who confirmed this explained that the closure was to enable rehabilitation works on worn-out bearings noticed between Alaka and Costain portion inwards Apongbon.

In other to reduce the effect on motorists, the Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced alternative routes in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye.

Adeyoye noted that an inter-ministerial technical team comprising officials from the Federal and State Ministries of Works and Infrastructure had appraised the failed section of the bridge.

Other officials on the team were those from the Ministry of Transportation, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The governor’s aide said it became necessary to close a section of the bridge to prevent endangering the lives of commuters using the bridge, pending the commencement of repairs.

She stated that despite the inconvenience that may arise from the closure, the government resorted to immediate closure to prevent a situation that could lead to loss of lives if the worn-out section of the bridge gives way.

Adeyoye, therefore, advised motorists to use alternative routes announced by the state government for those heading to Lagos Island from Funsho Williams Avenue through Iponri to Costain and connecting Eko Bridge through the National Theatre entry point.

“Motorists can also pass from Bode Thomas to Eric Moore Road and connect Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) to Costain and link their destination through National Theatre to Eko Bridge”, the travel advisory stated.

Other alternative routes provided were from National Stadium to connect Shitta Roundabout, onward to Adeniran Ogunsanya Road, Bode Thomas, Eric Moore to Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) and Costain to link destination through Eko Bridge.

Motorists from Ojuelegba were also advised to ply Tejuoso through to Yaba, Murtala Mohammed Way to Oyingbo -Iddo -Otto to Idumota Bridge, or Carter Bridge and connect their destination.

“Commuters from Agege Motor Road or Ikorodu Road should drive through Jibowu to connect Herbert Macaulay Way to Adekunle and Third Mainland Bridge towards Lagos Island or other destinations”, the statement added.

Adeyoye appealed to all road users for the abrupt notice but explained that the decision was inevitable to prevent a situation that could compromise the integrity of the bridge and lead to loss of lives and property.