Linking Buhari To Sanusi’s Dethronement Is Unfair, Says Garba Shehu

The Presidency has condemned reports linking President Muhammadu Buhari to the dethronement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu referred to such reports as unfair and untrue.

He said that the President has no involvement whatsoever in the dethronement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, adding that all such insinuations are untrue, malicious and politically motivated.

According to him, the President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country unless the issue at hand is of national consequence.

“On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates.

“As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments.

“It is unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian President,” he stated,

Mr. Shehu explained that, although a retired General and former Military Head of State, President Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation.

“They all have their powers specified under the Constitution,” the statement added.

He (Buhari) commended, and the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement and prayed that the will of Allah will be done at all times and that the Emirate/State and its people continue to experience progress irrespective of who is on the throne.