PHOTOS: Aminu Ado Bayero Receives Letter Of Appointment As New Emir Of Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has presented a letter of appointment to Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the new Emir of Kano.

Following the dethronement of the ex-Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Alhaji Bayero who was the Emir of Bichi until his appointment was installed as the new Emir of Kano.

Emir Bayero was announced as the new Emir of Kano on Monday, March 9, 2020, by the Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

In a similar vein, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje also presented appointment letters to the brand the new Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero.

The new Emir of Bichi, held the position of Ciroma Kano under the deposed Emir Sanusi, before his elevation to a First Class Emir to rule over the Bichi Emirate.

Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero succeeded his elder brother, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero who was moved from Bichi Emirate to Kano Emirate, upon the deposition of former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

