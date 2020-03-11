PHOTOS: Police Parade Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday paraded some suspected kidnappers and robbers apprehended in different states at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) office in Abuja.

Amongst the items recovered were 30 rifles including, Ak47 and locally made guns, 1520 rounds of ammunitions, Illicit drugs and large amount of cash taken from victims of kidnapping.

During the parade, some of the suspects displayed how they hide guns inside the motorcycle and cars while going for operation.

Parading the suspects before journalists, spokesman of the Force, DCP Frank Mba, said the police remain committed to fighting insecurity in the country.

See Photos Below: