Police Rescue Four NYSC Corps Members And One Other, Recover Two Rifles

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force today March 11, 2020, rescued four NYSC corps members who were kidnapped on March 9, 2020, along Funtua-Gusau Road on their way to NYSC Orientation Camp, Gusau in Zamfara State.

The successful rescue operation came as a result of diligent and intense intelligence gathering and sustained coordinated operations.

READ ALSO: Police Parade Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja

The corps members: Oladehin Paul, Ojo Temitope, Ojewale Elizabeth and Adenigbuyan Adegboyega have since been handed over to the Zamfara State Director of the National Youth Service Corps, while Mohammed Ardo, a co-travellers from Gusau who was also kidnapped along with the corps members has also been rescued and successfully reunited with his family.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu while commending the Commissioner of Police in charge of Katsina state CP Sanusi Buba, his operatives as well as good citizens of the state who supported the police operations assured Nigerians of the unrelenting determination of the Force to rid the nation of all forms of crime and criminality.