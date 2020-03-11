Sowore, Bakare Return To Court For Trial

The Convener of #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, have returned to the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Both men appeared before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Wednesday over allegations of treason and money laundering, among others.

The charges were brought against them by the Federal Government, but the duo have pleaded not guilty and have since been granted bail by the court.

On March 5, the government had filed a motion on notice praying the court to grant an order excluding persons other than lawyers and accredited members of the press from witnessing the proceedings.

It also sought an order to clear the court whenever the prosecution witnesses were testifying, such that only the trial judge, parties and legal representatives, as well as accredited members of the press, would be able to see them.

The prosecution had also asked for an order that the real names and addresses of the prosecution witnesses in the proceedings should not be disclosed.

More to follow…