Unilorin Joins ASUU Strike For The First Time In 20 Years

The University of Ilorin has joined the warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

The decision of the institution’s branch of ASUU to join in the general nationwide warning strike is the first of its kind in 20 years.

Speaking to Channels Television on Wednesday, the Branch Chairman of ASUU, Professor Salihu Ajao, says it is a good omen for the branch to return to the national body as his members had suffered various discrimination and embarrassment during the twenty years of fighting the national body.

He therefore asked Nigerians to appeal to the Federal Government to meet the demands of the lecturers as the effect of the strike could be disastrous.

Meanwhile, most of the classrooms in the university are empty as few students who were caught unaware could be seen exiting the premises of the school.

The two weeks industrial action no doubt caught the students unaware during their examinations.