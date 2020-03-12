Nigerian Navy Begins 2020 Recruitment, Opens Application Portal

The Nigerian Navy has opened its application portal for its 2020 recruitment exercise.

According to the Nigerian Navy, the recruitment portal will opened on Wednesday, March 11th and will close on Tuesday, 21st April, 2020.

In a statement by the Nigerian Navy, it noted that the application is free and can only be done and submitted online.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment Registration Requirement

It added that “applicants must be between the ages of 18-21 years or 18 – 26 years for those with ND and NCE, Nurse, motor transport department respectively. Applicants with qualifications higher than those specified in the guideline should not apply.”

Also, the government agency said that “Applicants must be citizen of Nigeria by birth,” and not married or have children.

Similarly, those interested in the recruitment were warned not to present fake credentials and must be free from past criminal conviction by a court of law.

The Navy warned that those with some medical challenges like sight problem, ear problem, communicable diseases, mental problems, stammering, or any physical disability should not apply, adding that applicants who have tattoos should do the same.

Navy Recruitment Aptitude Test Date 2020

“The date for the Recruitment Aptitude Test will be posted on the NN portal in due course,” the statement added.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment Portal

To start the recruitment process, applicants are to visit the Nigerian Navy recruitment portal http://joinnigeriannavy.com/ before the closing date.