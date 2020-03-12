Advertisement
PHOTOS: Buhari Attends Grand Finale Of Argungu Festival
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday attended the Argungu International Agricultural Show and Cultural Festival.
The fishing festival re-emerged in 2020 after 11 years of suspension.
At the grand finale on Thursday, President Buhari said the re-emergence of the Argungu and other international festivals across the country signals more confidence in improved security.
Below are some photos from the grand finale of the event.
READ ALSO: Return Of Argungu Festival Will Sustain Investments, Improve Security – Buhari
More on Local
Advertisement