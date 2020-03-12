Advertisement

PHOTOS: Buhari Attends Grand Finale Of Argungu Festival

Channels Television  
Updated March 12, 2020

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday attended the Argungu International Agricultural Show and Cultural Festival.

The fishing festival re-emerged in 2020 after 11 years of suspension.

At the grand finale on Thursday, President Buhari said the re-emergence of the Argungu and other international festivals across the country signals more confidence in improved security.

Below are some photos from the grand finale of the event.

READ ALSO: Return Of Argungu Festival Will Sustain Investments, Improve Security – Buhari

 

 



More on Local

Sanusi Dethronment: SERAP Sends Urgent Complaint To UN

Return Of Argungu Festival Will Sustain Investments, Improve Security – Buhari

Buhari Arrives Kebbi For Argungu Fishing Festival

New Emir Of Kano Makes Way Into Palace

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement