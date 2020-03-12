Police Nab Major Supplier Of Arms And Ammunition, Rescues 10 More Children In Taraba

Police in Taraba State has arrested a suspected major supplier of arms and ammunition, Mr Dayyabu Usman.

According to a statement on Thursday, the police say Mr Usman was arrested with two craftily made AK 47 rifles.

Parading the suspect alongside others, the police public relations officer in Taraba, David Misal, disclosed that investigations revealed that the gun runner has been in the business for more than 10 years as a major supplier.

Misal adds that the suspect is responsible for supplying sophisticated firearms to mischief-makers, particularly kidnappers and armed robbers in various parts of Taraba and other states of the country.

”It is also interesting to note that two fabricated firearms that are craftily made and well packaged to look like AK47 rifle, which has the capacity to be manipulated as such were recovered from him.

”Major features of the locally made rifle include a well-constructed magazine with the capacity of containing 30 rounds 9mm of live ammunition and it’s also automatic.”

The police spokesman also noted that a suspected accomplice – Ibrahim Bako, was also arrested with two 9mm live ammunition.

Giving an update on the suspected child trafficker Mary Yakubu who was arrested and paraded on March 2nd, 2020 for planning to traffick 23 children at a park in Bali LGA of Taraba, Mr Misal disclosed that 10 additional children have been rescued from the suspect who kept them in an isolated area.

According to him, the ten children comprises of six females and four males who were rescued in Mararaba Donga town, Donga LGA of Taraba state.

Misal noted that the suspect led a team of investigation police officers to where the children were kept, apparently in preparation to be transported to another part of the country in pursuance of her nefarious acts.

He said that the children have been handed over to the Taraba state ministry of women affairs and child development.

Similarly, the police also paraded 12 suspected militia group members and recovered a hand grenade and 19 rounds of 7.62M live ammunition.

Misal said ”Intelligence report at the disposal of the police indicated that some unscrupulous elements suspected to be militia with intention of to unleash mayhem were sighted, armed with dangerous weapons and dressed in military camouflage around Jauro Jagan and Alingora village of Ardo-Kola LGA.

”Detectives attached to CID were drafted to the area to trail the suspects, on sighting the police officers, the hoodlums hurriedly fled and abandoned one AK47 magazine with 19 live ammunition and hand grenade.”

Also paraded is a suspected murderer Musa Abdul who was contracted to kill one Mohammed Lawal a resident of Jauro Manu village in Gassol LGA of Taraba.

The police spokesman said an investigation revealed that Musa Abdul and nine others currently at large were hired by one Alhaji Ibrahim Manu who promised to pay them 2 million naira.

He also stressed that the mastermind of the crime provided two AK47 rifles to them and was returned after executing their plans.

Three suspected kidnappers were also arrested and paraded in connection with the kidnap of one Rabiu Haruna in Gassol LGA while rearing cows in a bush.

The suspects led a team of policemen to the scene where the victim was kept, rescued him and recovered one fabricated Barretta pistol, a double-barrel gun, 14 cutlasses, five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one round of 9mm ammunition and charms.

The police in collaboration with the vigilante group also arrested and paraded two armed robbery syndicates, responsible for various armed robbery and other crimes along the Serti-Bali high way.