Policeman Kills Wife, Self Over Alleged Infidelity

A policeman simply identified as Tolulope has allegedly shot his wife dead and later committed suicide.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the University town of Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State

The cop, who is attached to Akungba Police Division was said to have pulled the trigger when an argument erupted between him and his wife.

According to neighbours, the couple have running disputes over frequent telephone calls received by the wife received from undisclosed persons.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident.

He described the incident as unfortunate, adding that investigation has commenced to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the incident.

Ikoro disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that the couple were alone in their apartment when the incident happened, making it difficult to know what actually happened.

The couple was survived their two-year-old child and a three-week-old baby.