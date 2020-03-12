Senate Removal: Ifeanyi Ubah To Know Fate As Appeal Court Reserves Judgment

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Senator Ubah is challenging the judgement that sacked him as the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

A three-man panel of justices of the appellate court led by Justice Stephen Adah, on Thursday reserved the judgment to a date to be communicated to all the parties.

This was after the lawyer representing Senator Ubah adopted his written address urging the court to sustain their appeal.

Lawyers to two of the respondents, while adopting their written addresses urged the court to dismiss the appeal on the ground that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the appeal and that it is status barred.

Justice Bello Kawu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting at Kubwa, had in a judgment delivered on April 11, 2019, sacked Senator Ubah from the senate on the premise that he allegedly used a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate to contest the senatorial election that held in Anambra South on February 23, 2019.

Justice Kawu directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return which it issued to Senator Ubah and issue a fresh one to Dr Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second at the election.