Governor El-Rufai On His Way To Visit Deposed Emir Sanusi

Updated March 13, 2020
File photo of deposed Emir Sanusi (l) and Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

 

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is on his way to visit the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in Awe, Nasarawa State. 

A tweet by the media office of the Kaduna Governor shows a picture of the governor inside a vehicle said to be heading to Awe village in Nasarawa State.

The deposed Emir is a close friend of Governor El-Rufai.

The Kaduna governor recently appointed Sanusi as the Pro-chancellor of the Kaduna State University and also made him the Vice-Chairman of the state’s investment board.

This was after Sanusi was dethroned and banished by the Kano State government.

Also, on February 16, 2020, Sanusi delivered a thought-provoking speech on the socio-economic challenges confronting the northern region during the 60th birthday anniversary of El-Rufai in Kaduna State.

 



