Advertisement

Sanusi Departs Nasarawa, After Court Order

Channels Television  
Updated March 13, 2020

 

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has departed Awe in Nasarawa State with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

This comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

READ ALSO: Sanusi On His Way To Lagos, Says El-Rufai

The former Emir had on Thursday approached the court seeking an interim order of the court directing his immediate release from detention.

See Photos Below: 



More on Headlines

Sanusi On His Way To Lagos, Says El-Rufai

Court Orders Release Of Deposed Emir Sanusi From Detention

Nigeria’s Second Coronavirus Patient Tests Negative – Health Minister

Ghana, Kenya Record First Cases Of Coronavirus

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement