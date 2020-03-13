Advertisement

Coronavirus: Trump ‘May’ Add Britain To European Travel Ban

Channels Television  
Updated March 13, 2020
US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference on COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, March 13, 2020. Trump is declaring coronavirus a national emergency.
SAUL LOEB / AFP

 

US President Donald Trump said Friday he was considering adding Britain to a ban on travellers from mainland Europe as London warned the coronavirus outbreak may have infected up to 10,000 people there.

“We are looking at it based on the new numbers that are coming out and we may have to include them in the list of countries that we will, you could say ban, or whatever it is, during this period of time,” Trump told reporters.

READ ALSO: Why I May ‘Likely’ Take Coronavirus Test – Trump

The number of confirmed cases in Britain stands at around 800, with a string of events cancelled, from rugby matches to London’s annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

AFP



More on Coronavirus

US Summons Chinese Ambassador For Spreading COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory

Spain To Declare State Of Alert Over Coronavirus Spread

Trump Declares State Of Emergency On Coronavirus

Coronavirus: G7 To Hold Extraordinary Summit Via Video Conference

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement