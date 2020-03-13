Covid 19: Buhari Receives Interim Report From Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has received an interim report from the committee set up to review the impact of Covid 19 and the fall in the price of crude oil.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed who is a member of the committee told journalists that President Buhari has asked the committee to consult further and submit a report next week.

The minister, however, assured that in spite of the expected review funding of critical infrastructure, government business and areas of priorities will continue.

Other Members of the committee include the Minister of State Petroleum, Timipre Sylvia, the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the GMD of the NNPC.