Davido Defers ‘A Good Time’ Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hip hop star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has postponed the rest of his tour in North America due to the health concerns surrounding the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

He believes the decision to postpone the tour is in the best interest of his fans as it’s related to their individual and collective health.

Announcing on social media on Thursday, Davido wrote, “I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!”

The postponement came on the eve of his scheduled performance in Denver, Colorado.

The “Risky” singer had already performed to sold-out shows in Edmonton, Vancouver, Seattle, Los-Angeles, Las Vegas and San Fransisco and was still set to take on New York, Chicago, Miami, Toronto and several other major cities across North America and Canada.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, which has recently been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), awareness to curb the disease has intensified globally, major tech, sporting, music events and festivals have been postponed or cancelled completely.

‘A Good Time’ is the second studio album by Nigerian singer Davido. It was jointly released by Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), RCA Records and Sony Music, in November 2019.