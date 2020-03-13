EPL Suspended Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The English Premier League (EPL) has been suspended until April 4th, 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to a statement from the organisers on Friday.

According to the statement, the move followed a meeting of Premier League shareholders on Friday, revealing that the games will return if conditions are right.

“Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the statement added.

It also wished Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, who both tested positive to the coronvirus, speedy recoveries.

“Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19,” said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.

It assured of the Premier League’s commitment to the welfare of players, coaches, staff, supporters and other stakeholders.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority,” the statement assured.

Also, the organisers said the displace fixtures will be played “when it is safe to do so.”