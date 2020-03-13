Ghana, Kenya Record First Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, a statement from the country’s Ministry of Health, said.

According to the statement, the two cases were persons who came back to the country recently from Norway and Turkey.

It noted that the cases were confirmed on Thursday, adding that they are imported but both “patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable.”

The Ghanaian Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, did not, however, reveal the identities of those involved but assured that the ministry have started tracing those who had contact with the patients.

Agyemang-Manu assured “Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.”

Also, Kenya announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, saying a woman who returned from the United States tested positive for the illness in Nairobi.

“I want to inform you that the Ministry of Health has confirmed the first coronavirus case in Kenya,” Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told reporters.

“The case is a Kenyan citizen who travelled back to Nairobi, returning from the United States of America via London, United Kingdom, on March 5, 2020.”