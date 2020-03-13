Nigeria’s Second Coronavirus Patient Tests Negative – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on Friday said Nigeria has recorded success in tackling the Covid-19 virus by recording a negative case.

He says the person who had contact with the Italian citizen and was quarantined has now tested negative and will soon be allowed to go home.

“The contact of the index case is testing negative for the virus now, meaning he has cleared the virus and will be allowed to go home,” Ehanire told journalists in Abuja.

During the briefing, the Minister also revealed that the index case, the Italian citizen in Nigeria is progressing and will be closely monitored till early next week when he is expected to be discharged too.

“The index case is clinically stable and is much improved. Stable progress until next week will guide the medical team in discharging him,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Ehanire said a group of four teachers from the United States, along with their two students are currently quarantined in Lagos State.

The minister also reiterates its stance on the non-imposition of travel ban stressing that the Federal Government has not placed a travel ban on any country yet.

He also speaks on cross border transmission of yellow fever, insisting that airlines must comply with the regulations guarding yellow fever card.

He encouraged travelers to ensure that they obtain their yellow fever vaccine and card before embarking on their journey.